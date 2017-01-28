The Catholic Mirror

The Catholic Mirror diocesan newspaper is the primary communication tool used by the diocese to share news and information to the more than 35,000 registered Catholic households in central and southwest Iowa.



Deadline: Ads, stories, letters to the editor and calendar items are due the first Friday of the month.

Advertising: Standard rate is $13.50 per column inch.

Discounts are:

10 percent for half page or larger;

15 percent recognized ad agencies;

33 percent four or more ads placed within a year.

Classified: $2/line, three line minimum, 9-point type

Inserts: Advertising inserts and preprints accepted. $60/thousand.

Publication date: Publication is the third Friday of the month.

Delivery/Availability: The newspaper is delivered by the U.S. Postal Service and can be found online at the diocesan website.

Funding: The diocesan newspaper is funded in part through advertising, a voluntary subscription drive conducted every spring, and through the support of the Annual Diocesan Appeal.



Story ideas?

Calendar event?

Need more information on advertising?

Contact Kelly Mescher Collins at 515-237-5054 or Anne Marie Cox at 515-237-5046.





Recent Issues: