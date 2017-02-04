 
The Diocese of Des Moines

The Catholic Mirror

The Catholic Mirror diocesan newspaper is the primary communication tool used by the diocese to share news and information to the more than 35,000 registered Catholic households in central and southwest Iowa.


Deadline: Ads, stories, letters to the editor and calendar items are due the first Friday of the month.
Advertising: Standard rate is $13.50 per column inch.
Discounts are:

  • 10 percent for half page or larger;

  • 15 percent recognized ad agencies;

  • 33 percent four or more ads placed within a year.

Classified: $2/line, three line minimum, 9-point type
Inserts: Advertising inserts and preprints accepted. $60/thousand.
Publication date: Publication is the third Friday of the month.
Delivery/Availability: The newspaper is delivered by the U.S. Postal Service and can be found online at the diocesan website.
Funding: The diocesan newspaper is funded in part through advertising, a voluntary subscription drive conducted every spring, and through the support of the Annual Diocesan Appeal.

Story ideas?
Calendar event?
Need more information on advertising?
Contact Kelly Mescher Collins at 515-237-5054 or Anne Marie Cox at 515-237-5046.

 

Recent Issues:

The Catholic Mirror
January 2017
January 2017 		December 2016
December 2016 		November 2016
November 2016
October 2016
October 2016 		September 2016
September 2016 		August 2016
August 2016
July 2016
July 2016 		June 2016
June 2016 		May 2016
May 2016
April 2016
April 2016 		March 2016
March 2016 		February 2016
February 2016
January 2016
January 2016 		December 2015
December 2015 		November 2015
November 2015
October 2015
October 2015 		September 2015
September 2015 		August 2015
August 2015
July 2015
July 2015 		June 2015
June 2015 		May 2015
May 2015
April 2015
April 2015 		March 2015
March 2015 		February 2015
February 2015
January 2015
January 2015 		December 2014
December 2014 		November 2014
November 2014
October 2014
October 2014 		September 2014
September 2014 		August 2014
August 2014
July 2014
July 2014 		June 2014
June 2014 		May 2014
May 2014
April 2014
April 2014 		March 2014
March 2014 		Capital Campaign Insert
Capital Campaign Insert
February 2014
February 2014 		January 2014
January 2014 		December 2013
December 2013
November 2013
November 2013 		October 2013
October 2013 		September 2013
September 2013
Sharing God's Gifts Insert
Sharing God's Gifts Insert 		August 2013
August 2013 		July 2013
July 2013
June 2013
June 2013 		May 2013
May 2013 		April 2013
April 2013
February 2013
February 2013 		January 2013
January 2013 		December 2012
December 2012
November 2012
November 2012 		October 2012
October 2012 		September 2012
September 2012
August 2012
August 2012 		July 2012
July 2012 		September 2016
September 2016
December 2016
December 2016

